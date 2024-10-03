From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Vulnerable students in some of Philly’s Independence Mission Schools will soon find relief thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Gabrielle’s Wings, as mental health and social learning support will become available.

Michelle Hord, founder of Gabrielle’s Wings, created the Peace Corners program, named in honor of her daughter who died tragically at the hands of her husband seven years ago. That event led Hord to create spaces for children to get emotional help at school. The program also trains school staff and teachers on how to handle the concerns and stresses of students who face trauma or socioeconomic issues at home.

“Helping to understand and manage emotions, those skills help reduce instances of behavioral issues,” Hord said. “A kid may be hungry or there was an argument at home, they come in, they’re disruptive in the classroom, maybe they get sent to the principal’s office and get sent home.”

The IMS network has 14 Catholic schools across the city of Philadelphia and serves 3,800 students in pre-K to eighth grade. According to the school system, 75% of students come from households where the total income is less than $45,000. Additionally, schools are located in neighborhoods with the highest poverty levels in Philadelphia, and some are among the poorest in the nation.

Hord said the program offers staff an alternative solution without using traditional methods of punishment. “Instead, this child can go to one of these peace corners, perhaps talk it out with the counselor there. Unwind, have some down time, feel the love and go back into the classroom, ready to learn,” Hord said.