Hundreds of schools will join together to provide information to Philly families at the 2024 K-12 Kids School Fair
Philly parents choosing which school is the best for their children will get to meet representatives from more than 200 options.
Elevate 215 will partner with the School District of Philadelphia to host the in-person K-12 Philly School Fair to help parents who would like to learn more about what’s being offered at area schools in Philadelphia.
Elevate 215 communications director David Saenz said they hope to “help bring the schools to the parents” because many families often can’t visit each school individually and often want to learn more about their options when it comes to their child’s education, “We’ve learned that nearly 2/3 of Philadelphia families send their children to schools that are not their assigned neighborhood schools and while that is happening in the city the process can be daunting and this fair will remove barriers for families to explore school options and help find their best fit,” said Saenz.
School officials from 220 K-12 public, private, faith-based, cyber and charter schools will be available to discuss and showcase their school programs and talk to parents. 35 community-based organizations will also be on hand to help with scholarship applications and provide additional resources. Students within the district who would like to apply for schools outside of their catchment school will also have an opportunity to receive help with the application process and see first-hand what is being offered at various schools.
The School District of Philadelphia selection process allows pre-kindergarten through 11th-grade students to apply to any school for the 2025-2026 school year with available space outside their catchment area. The deadline to apply for those schools is October 23.
“Whether they are new to the city or trying to navigate the application process just getting the first step they have ambassadors to help,” said Saenz.
The event will also feature performances from school arts programs and offer personalized assistance through Philly ambassadors. A mobile library, afterschool programs, and fun activities will engage students while parents seek information and assistance.
The event will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, this Friday, September 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. All Philadelphia families with Pre-K and school-aged children should go to the school fair website to register for their free tickets.
