There is good news for adults who hope to earn their high school diplomas but did not previously have a chance.

The School District of Philadelphia’s Opportunity Network is opening registration for its Educational Options Program (EOP).

EOP, formally known as Twilight, provides adults who have dropped out of full-time traditional school and were unsuccessful in their high school setting an opportunity to earn credits toward their high school diploma.

Philadelphia students can register Tuesday, September 3 through September 30, 2024, for the October 1 to December 12, 2024 session.

Students must be at least 18, but there is no maximum age requirement.

The program is free for Philly students.

Program locations are:

Benjamin Franklin High School, 550 N. Broad St.

Northeast High School, 1601 Cottman Ave.

South Philadelphia High School, 2101 S. Broad St.

There are three registration cycles:

September 3-20, 2024 (Classes start October 1 – December 12, 2024)

December 1-9, 2024 (Classes start January 6 – March 13, 2025)

March 1-7, 2025 (Classes start March 24 – June 5, 2025)

The registration form and details can be found on the school district website.