President Biden announces $1.3B in additional funding for HBCUs during annual conference in Philly

Biden then touted his record of investment to the crowd at the Center City Marriot. “That’s why I’m proud to be living on a record $17 billion, the most ever any administration has ever, ever, ever committed,” he said as the crowd applauded and cheered.

The funding will be used to pair students with different industries, with an emphasis on federally granted programs that help with careers in STEM and IT jobs in engineering and cybersecurity.

Biden also played to the room full of African Americans and even joked that Vice President Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard University, had some competition with nearby Delaware State University for best HBCU. Biden told the crowd he began his political career at Delaware State and commended Harris for her work for and support of HBCU funding.

“HBCUs are engines of economic mobility in our country that raises standard of living for everybody,” Biden said to the crowd as he listed careers he hopes the funds will continue to grow in the Black community. “We know that HBCUs are critical for creating more wealth for our community.”

He cited that HBCUs have produced “40% of all Black engineers, 50% of all Black teachers, 70% of all Black doctors and dentists, 80% of all Black judges. I’m increasing that number too.”

Prior to Biden’s entrance, the room full of Black scholars, educators, HBCU leadership and alumni erupted in line dancing, sorority strolls and fraternity hops. Many proudly stood and sang in memory of Philly’s hometown son, Frankie Beverly, to his classic song “Before I Let Go.”

Nonprofit employee and Tennesee State University alumnus Erin Lynch said, “We’ve had visitation from other presidents in the past, but given that we are in such an inflection point in our country right now, its important that he speaks directly to the community that is going to help support him and the administration moving forward.”

Lynch explained her day job includes assisting more than 100 HBCUs in need of resources and improves education for minorities.

She lauded Biden for recognizing the work of HBCU graduates and professionals, and also how funds will fund STEM- and IT-related programs for current and prospective students.

“What he really helped us to do was to solidify our contributions to those spaces. Our HBCUs are more than our bands, they are more than our football teams and basketball teams, they are the scholars, they are the pending Nobel Peace Prize winners, and they are the creators for cures for diseases, and I think it was about time he led with that talk about our schools,” Lynch said.

The White House cited new research by the United Negro College Fund, which funds scholarships for Black students and general scholarship funds for HBCUs. The report found that HBCUs generate $16.5 billion annually in economic impact on communities across the United States, as well as more than 136,000 jobs and $146 billion in collective lifetime earnings for their graduates.