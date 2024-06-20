At Juneteenth summit, White House spells out Biden’s record on housing, economy and education

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The White House held a Juneteenth event earlier this month, offering WHYY News the opportunity to speak with several White House officials about their priorities for Black Americans.

It’s a tall order for an administration that is losing favorability among a demographic that has traditionally favored Democrats. Despite losing support among Black voters, the White House is adamant that the lives of Black Americans have improved during President Joe Biden’s first term.

Here’s what the Biden administration highlighted:

The economy and taxes

Nearly 1 in 5 Black Pennsylvanians was unemployed as 2020 ended, according to a report published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). At the time, that was the highest rate of unemployment for Black workers in any U.S. state. However, by the end of the 2023, Black unemployment in the Keystone State had dropped to 5.7%, a record low and below the national average of 6.1%.

“At a very high level, I think this president is incredibly proud of his economic record and what it has meant for black Americans in particular,” Daniel Hornung, deputy director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House. “We know that more than two and a half million more African Americans have jobs now than when he came into office . If you look at some stats on household wellbeing, things like wealth among Black Americans is up 60% compared to 2019 after accounting for inflation.”

The income gap between Black households and the overall average has also narrowed, with the average state unemployment in 2023 calculated at 4.2% and ending the year around 3.6%.

Hornung also said that should the president be reelected, he plans to implement a tax system that is more fair when the Trump-era tax system ends next year.

“This president has been clear that, for folks making below $400,000, their taxes will not go up, but he’s going to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and on large corporations,” Hornung said, adding that the administration would extend tax relief for the middle class to provide further tax relief for workers and families in the form of things like the enhanced child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.

Housing

The White House is also touting new statistics when it comes to Black homeownership nationwide.

In Philadelphia, Black residents make up the largest residential group, yet earn roughly half of white non-Hispanic households.

As the price of homes skyrocket and interest rates steadily increase, Natalie Mendenhall, with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, agrees that Black residents have been hit the hardest.

“It’s something that this administration walked into, in addition to trying to figure out how to keep families in their home who were impacted by the pandemic and some of the folks who lost their income,” said Mendenhal, who claims the administration has increased the number of homes bought by Black residents. “Notwithstanding those housing conditions, we have been able to help a quarter of a million African Americans purchase their home, and we’re proud of that,” she said.

Home sales in Philly declined nearly 40% last year compared to the prior year.

The White House reports it is working to keep residents in their homes through mortgage payment assistance and first-time homebuyer programs.

According to Pew Research, a total of 15,617 homes were sold last year, nearly 10,000 fewer than 2022, which was a banner year for home sales in Philadelphia.

“We helped 160,000 Black homeowners stay in their homes during the pandemic,” Mendenhall said, adding that the administration is working to increase affordable housing to help renters, too.

The Pew Charitable Trust’s State of The City report shows among the nation’s 10 most populous cities, Philadelphia has the highest proportion of cost-burdened households with low incomes. The problem is particularly acute for renters with incomes below $30,000 per year; 88% are cost-burdened, with 68% severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend at least 50% of their income on housing.

The city’s supply of low-cost units is inadequate to meet the needs of such a large group of households — there are nearly twice as many low-income renter households as housing units they can afford.

“Our 2025 budget is recommending that we build two million additional homes across the country for renters and for homeowners. In addition to that, we want to make sure that we are providing, as I mentioned, rental assistance for all the low- and moderate-income folks,” said Mendenhall.

Administration leaders said they are making changes to homeowner qualifications for HUD mortgage lending and HUD FHA mortgage lending to reduce mortgage fees.

They plan to re-evaluate HUD’s mortgage financing to lower costs for potential homeowners and have counselors across the nation canvassing neighborhoods to educate first-time homeowners about resources to restore credit and apply for programs to help purchase homes.

They also will host parties to help get more people involved and interested in learning more. “We literally had house parties with the DJ and the food and all the things and just introducing people to the process of purchasing a home,” said Mendenhall.

When it comes to people building these homes, most of that work is done by white developers. Jim Burnett, with Philly’s Black Squirrel Collective, a company that provides funding to help Black and brown developers build properties in the city, reports that 95% of the developers in Philadelphia are white.

Mendenhall said they are aware of those stats and are working to improve them.

“We’ve been gathering Black developers because one of the things that we know is as we are investing these billions of dollars that the president has been able to get for Americans, we want to make sure that some of these resources are going into Black communities and to Black businesses,” Mendenhall said. “So we’ve been gathering Black developers across the country to teach them how to access HUD’s programs so they can be part of this business growth.”