From day care to avoiding debt: Child tax credits quietly underwrite family expenses

From patching the roof to planning for wealth

Five months after payments started, around a dozen parents told Keystone Crossroads they are spending the money on child care, bills, home repairs, and investments for their kids.

Meaghan Washington, a communications professional living in West Philadelphia, is putting the tax credits towards stock portfolios she started for her kids. As a single mother with two young children, Ife, 3, and Naïm, 2, she recently got serious about investing. She bought a duplex in Overbrook to earn passive income, and listens to podcasts like “Earn your Leisure” for money tips.

“These are things that I probably wouldn’t have been able to do if this credit wasn’t awarded, if the pandemic hadn’t happened, if I hadn’t stumbled upon this quest for financial literacy and education,” said Washington. Her goal is to create “generational wealth” for her family starting when her kids are young.

“The Black community … we haven’t had a fair shot at truly creating wealth historically,” she said. Washington saw the pandemic payments, including stimulus and the tax credits, as an opportunity to jumpstart that process.

Others say the program has offered immediate help with day-to-day expenses.

Amy Ruffo lives in Lancaster with her husband and 15-year-old daughter, and puts their $250 monthly allotment towards groceries, utilities, car insurance and other regular expenses.

Before the pandemic, her husband left a corporate job and it took about a year for him to make reliable money working as a consultant. Ruffo, who had been a stay-at-home mom, got a job as an administrative assistant at a liberal arts college in order to get the family health care, but said it’s not enough to cover the family’s expenses.

“Knowing every month you have this much money to spend … psychologically, it does make a difference,” she said of the monthly deposits. “We notice it, in a way we didn’t notice it previously.”

The child tax credit already existed, but the American Rescue Plan Act fundamentally changed how it works. The old program functioned more like other tax credits. When filing taxes, a person would see it increase their refund or reduce their bill. The maximum amount was $2,000 per child if applied to a tax bill, or $1,400 if paid out as a return.

In March, Congress approved an expansion, both in terms of eligibility and the amount offered per child. The law removed the minimum income threshold and increased the amount to $3,000 per child per year, or $3,600 for children under six. Instead of coming as one lump sum at tax time, half of the amount would be deposited in advance in parents’ bank accounts in monthly installments, July through June. (The rest will be credited during the 2021 tax filing process).

Breaking up the payments was meant to change how they are used.

“The goal of these monthly payments is to deliver cash to families to pay expenses as they come up,” said Patrick Cooney, a professor studying poverty and policy with the University of Michigan.

Families may cycle through periods of debt and repayment through the year, but making payments monthly can help smooth that income volatility, according to Cooney, helping parents avoid racking up debt over basic expenses.

Some parents of young children told Keystone Crossroads that it has been especially helpful when it comes to covering child care costs associated with working full-time.

Tom Stanley, who works for the University of Pennsylvania’s Development and Alumni Relations office, said it covers one more day of day care per week for his daughter.

After cutting out extras like dining out during the pandemic, Stanley said the money helps round out their budget so they don’t have to forgo anything else. “Without this monthly payment, money would be much tighter,” he said.

For Leanne Finnigan, a librarian who lives in Germantown, the money covers the window of time between when her daughter’s preschool ends, at 3 p.m., and her work ends, at 5 p.m. Child care for those hours costs $300/month.

Finnigan shares that expense with her daughter’s dad and puts the rest of the monthly cash in savings.

One need she is planning for: repairing a hole in the roof above her daughter’s bedroom, which she has patched repeatedly but needs professional attention.

“This just pads my bank account in a way that it doesn’t feel as dire to just spend that money,” said Finnigan.

The most frequently reported expenses parents in Pennsylvania put CTC payments towards are food and essential bills, according to research by the Washington University in St. Louis. More than 40% of survey respondents also put the money towards paying off debt.