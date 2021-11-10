Like nearly one in four Philadelphians, McGruder and his grandsons live in poverty. A retiree, he said he receives approximately $1,400 a month in Social Security. It would be enough for just him, but covering expenses for three people is tough. Still, he makes too much to qualify for cash assistance.

Monthly checks from the expanded child tax credit (CTC) would vault the family over the poverty line. But like many eligible Philadelphians, McGruder hasn’t been getting them.

After going through an identity verification process with the Internal Revenue Service, he’s expecting to finally receive the tax credit cash his grandsons are owed in a couple of weeks. He hopes to put a chunk towards a new bedroom set for Keshawn.

“I have to be patient, like I have to be patient with my grandson,” he said.

As debates over extending the massive poverty-relief program teeter on the edge of an uncertain political future in D.C., McGruder’s experience highlights what’s been a wider struggle: getting money touted as a gamechanger to those who need it most.

The hurdles

Few places stand to be as transformed by the Biden administration’s expanded child tax credit as Philadelphia.

The city has consistently had the highest poverty rate of America’s 10 biggest cities, currently at 23%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than one-third of children in the city live in poverty, and 21% live with hunger, according to the child advocacy group Save the Children.

By providing an income floor to families, the child tax credit “has the potential to essentially wipe out the most extreme forms of poverty,” said Patrick Cooney, assistant director for Policy Impact at the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions Initiative.

For each child under six, parents get $3,600 a year. That number drops to $3,000 for children ages 6-17. These payments cover a large swath of families, from parents with no income at all, to joint filers making a combined $150,000/year. Half of the total subsidy is supposed to be paid monthly July through December, with deposits going directly into bank accounts. The other half can be claimed as part of 2021 tax returns.

In Philadelphia, federal and city estimates show this cash could pull as many as 75,000 residents above the poverty line, cutting deep childhood poverty by half.

But, to do that, the money needs to reach the people who are the least connected to the IRS. Nearly 14,000 children in the city are at risk of not getting the credit because their guardians don’t regularly file taxes, according to the IRS estimates from this summer.

As a remedy, city officials began an outreach campaign, but because IRS tax return data is anonymous, they were left to guess where to target their efforts.

They began with lists of families that had accessed other social services for their children in the last year and a half. So far, the Philly Counts call center dialed 22,000 people and texted 37,000 numbers, according to the city’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO).

Out of that group, 1,300 people responded saying they were not receiving CTC and wanted help. Nearly 550 people made appointments to get help from the Campaign for Working Families, a non-profit offering free tax preparation. More than a thousand people used GetCTC.org to sign up if they do not normally file taxes. However, that number only represents 38.5% of people who tried to apply using the portal, according to the Code for America, the non-profit that built it.

Through those combined efforts, city officials said they have helped around 1,600 families who otherwise were not signed up get the tax credit — potentially leaving the bulk of those considered most at risk for not getting the cash empty-handed.

National data also shows that race is a factor. Despite having a lower poverty rate overall, White children are rising out of poverty faster as a result of the tax credit than Black, Latino or Asian children are, according to an analysis by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Public Policy.

A spokesperson for the IRS said it could not share city-level data yet, so the full picture of who is getting the money, and who still needs it, is not clear.

In the meantime, the city continues its outreach attempts.

“We won’t be done until every family that’s eligible gets access to the credit that they deserve,” said Beth McConnell, director of policy with the CEO. She stressed that a new program would take time to reach full potential.

In addition to the need for more awareness, shifting family structures and housing instability have been obstacles for many families who stand to benefit the most from the money.

One common reason a tax return or CTC application gets rejected is someone else is already claiming the child on a tax return.

“Some of our clients know exactly who it is or they think they do, [but] a lot of our clients don’t,” said Jen Burdick, supervising attorney with Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. The IRS does not provide that information. In some cases, domestic violence comes up as a complicating factor, said Burdick.

Working with the IRS presents its own challenges. In some cases, parents or guardians must prove to the agency they are who they say they are, a process that can take several months.

Willard McGruder was one of those people.