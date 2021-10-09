Amid debate over Biden’s spending plan, leaders highlight potential boon for Philly schools

School advocates are fighting for a voice in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The U.S. Senate is actively debating the $3.5 trillion proposal, which would vastly expand the nation’s social safety net and combat climate change.

Advocates in Pennsylvania are fighting to include a provision that would invest in school infrastructure. Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03) proposed a plan that would allow districts to qualify for tax credits when revamping buildings over 50 years old.

Evans visited South Philadelphias’ Academy at Palumbo High School with Superintendent William Hite Friday to discuss how the bill would impact the commonwealth.

“Nothing is more essential than our schools,” said Evans, “if we’re talking about building a growth economy, we must build facilities that are prepared for our young people and our teachers.”

The average age of district school buildings is 75 years old and nearly half would be eligible under the plan, said Evans.

In Pennsylvania, schools average 57 years old, which is almost a decade older than the national average, said Hite.

“I’m for roads, I’m for bridges, I’m for all that,” said Evans, “but when you talk about the human safety net, what more human safety net can it be than a school’s facility?”