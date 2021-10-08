Philly to hold public hearings on search for district’s next school superintendent

City Council will hold hearings on the search and hiring process for the School District of Philadelphia’s next superintendent. William Hite, who has led the country’s eighth largest school district for nearly a decade, recently announced he’ll be stepping down after his current contract expires in August.

The hearings, to be held sometime this fall, will supplement community hearings by the city’s Board of Education on the replacement process. Councilmembers say they hope to hear the perspectives and experiences of families, students, teachers and support staff — voices they consider critical to the school district’s future.

“This is an opportunity to start a new era for our schools and our city, led by the voices of people who have been moving our district toward growth and inclusion and away from disinvestment and neglect,” said Councilmember Helen Gym, who introduced the resolution calling for the hearings in a statement.

“A robust process that centers the voices of our city’s children, parents, teachers, and support staff — those who walk the halls of our schools each and every day — will ensure we select a leader who shares our transformative vision for public education and works to implement it in partnership with us all,” she said.