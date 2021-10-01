Pennsylvania recruiting school bus drivers, paying parents amid ongoing shortage

A nationwide shortage of school bus drivers is pushing Pennsylvania officials to act to help struggling districts.

“We’re beginning to understand the magnitude of the problem,” said Noe Ortega, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, at a press conference Thursday.

PennDOT is reaching out to around 375,000 residents with commercial driver’s licenses, letting them know about the need for yellow bus drivers and laying out the steps to become one. The state agency hopes to reach drivers who are looking for work or extra income.

“We want to do everything we possibly can to expand the number of individuals who are with school bus endorsements to be able to get our children to school,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services. “That’s the critical part of this.”