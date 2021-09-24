At the meeting, the board approved measures to hire additional contract nurses and other health workers to support school nurses, who have said current staffing levels are “untenable.”

The district will also contract with more vendors for student transportation and trash collection, and purchase SEPTA passes for eligible adults to accompany their children to school.

Last week, Hite said he reached out to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to discuss bringing in National Guard troops to help drive vans — an emergency measure the state of Massachusetts has already taken.

“It wasn’t something they were in favor of,” Hite revealed of the Wolf administration at Thursday’s meeting.

Hite also addressed a proposed academic calendar change.

Originally, the board was set to vote on a resolution that would make every other Friday a half day for students, while teachers and staff used the extra time for professional development.

Some parents said they were blindsided by the proposal, which came weeks into the school year and didn’t provide any details about aftercare.

The resolution was withdrawn earlier this week following a story from WHYY. Hours before Thursday’s board meeting, parents received a letter announcing there would be six “new early dismissal days” starting Nov. 19 — half the previous proposal.

At the meeting, Hite said the district shifted gears “after receiving lots of feedback from families.”

“It is critical that we create sufficient time to train staff on the skills and information they need to deliver exemplary, standards-aligned instruction,” he said. “As we prepare for the next academic year, we will be looking for ways to strike the balance between providing that time and meeting the needs of our parents and families.”

Hite said the district was simply moving forward with “the original academic calendar already approved in March.” which led to questions from board member Mallory Fix Lopez.

“As a parent and a board member — but in particular as a parent — there does seem to be a gap in information in the sense that while technically it might be true, there was also a robocall and a text message that came out today that adds six additional half days to the calendar,” she said.

Fix Lopez said that while professional development is important, “my bigger concern is, how are we getting that message out to parents and how is it received?” Fix Lopez said. “I’m concerned about how we are getting information out and the confusion that could be avoided…It’s a tiny little asterisk that me as a board member didn’t even see.”