The Philadelphia Board of Education has named the three finalists to replace superintendent William Hite.

All three are men with educational experience. None have local ties.

The final candidates are John Davis, chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools, Krish Morship, deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education, and Tony Watlington, superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.

School board president Joyce Wilkerson and vice president Leticia Egea-Hinton announced the finalists on Friday afternoon.