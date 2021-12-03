New report lays out what Philadelphians want in next school superintendent

A new report out Thursday offers insight into what Philadelphians want from the city’s next school superintendent including a leader who values transparency, is committed to equity, and wants to ensure that students, parents, teachers, and district staff all have a voice in the education system.

The School District of Philadelphia’s current superintendent, William Hite, is set to leave in August after a decade-long tenure. The city’s Board of Education is tasked with hiring his replacement, and sought public input to guide the search for the district’s next leader.

Nearly 6,000 Philadelphians participated in dozens of listening sessions this fall — some led by the board, others by community groups — or shared feedback through a citywide survey. The report summarizes their responses.

It notes that the next superintendent will take the helm at a particularly challenging time. COVID-19 disrupted students’ education, and ongoing complications from the pandemic are hitting vulnerable students especially hard. School teachers and staff are “overwhelmed,” and a surge in gun violence has left students grieving family members and friends, and fearing for their own safety.

“While the current challenges are great,” the report states, “the next superintendent will have the opportunity to rethink and reimagine how we prepare our children for the future.”

It goes on to lay out several key priorities that emerged from the listening sessions and surveys.