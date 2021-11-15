Superintendent William Hite may have saved Philly schools. Was it enough?

Over his nearly decade-long tenure as Philadelphia’s superintendent, William Hite proved a master of de-escalation.

He’d often defang a tough question by first thanking the person for their query. When referring to antagonists, Hite rarely used names. They were “individuals.”

Among the departing superintendent’s rhetorical defaults, Farah Jimenez loved one in particular — one that seemed to capture his style.

“He would always respond to comments with, ‘Yes, and,’” Jimenez, a former School Reform Commission member, recalled.

Those who spent any time around Hite can hear that phrase in his voice, with a slight southern drawl extending the second word.

“Yes, aaaaaand…”

“The ‘yes’ is ‘I hear you,’” said Hite in a recent sit-down interview. “‘And here’s something else to consider or think about.”

In Hite’s hands, the words communicated a sense of partnership — even amid stark, sometimes intractable, differences.

The phrase also happens to be a staple of improv comedy, a two-word building block that has evolved into a central tenet. In a scene without structure or direction, “yes, and” is the anchor. It allows the players — through affirmation — to build something from nothing.

It’s a phrase that not only signals agreement, but one that keeps the scene alive when it might otherwise careen toward implosion.

During Hite’s near-decade as head of a public school system that’s seen enrollment declines, charter school growth, toxic labor relations, a major governance change, and staggering infrastructure woes, amid countless other challenges, one can imagine the appeal of those two words.

“Yes, and.”

Steering the ship

Hite recently announced that this school year — his tenth in the city — will be his last as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. It was an unusually long run in a system that tends to churn through top brass.

The Virginia native came to Philadelphia by way of suburban Maryland, arriving at a time of acute crisis. The district faced leadership turmoil, poisonous finances, and fierce political headwinds — all while under the auspices of the state-controlled School Reform Commission.

Ten years later, the district has stability at the top, and in its budget. Broadly speaking, it enjoys better relationships with the politicians that determine its fiscal fate. And the state-held board has given way to a local one.

All of that happened under Hite’s watch. Admirers attribute those changes, in part, to his clear-eyed, conciliatory style. He was the test case for an above-the-fray leadership style, one that eschewed confrontation and brinkmanship.

“I’m not trying to embarrass you,” Hite explained. “If people are looking for a fight or a confrontation, I’m not the person.”

Skeptics question how central Hite was to the district’s stabilization. And they note — with ample evidence — that the system still seems stuck in a crisis cycle. Peel away one structural problem in Philadelphia’s school system, and another lurks underneath.

It would not be fair to blame any of those crises on Hite entirely. The district’s ongoing building woes stem from decades of neglect. COVID and its resulting labor shortage strained even the wealthiest school districts.

Still, one wonders how far “yes, and” can get a district that suffers from such routine, structural deprivation.

Perhaps it staves off extinction. But what happens after that? Can a peacemaker approach ever achieve the kind of reordering that would make a large urban district look, feel, and perform like the suburban districts in its orbit?

Or maybe the lesson of Hite’s decade is that superintendents aren’t really responsible for — or capable of — tectonic change.

Perhaps they don’t shift currents. They merely steer ships.

Someone who could ‘take it’

Even among those who worked most closely with Hite, you won’t find many colorful anecdotes.

It’s the absence of those anecdotes that stands out to Naomi Wyatt, the district’s chief of staff from 2015 to 2020 and its chief talent officer the two years prior.

Wyatt spent four years in the cabinet of former Gov. Ed Rendell, a man legendary for his excesses and eccentricities.

“Bill is the opposite of that,” said Wyatt. “He didn’t have some emotional tic you had to work around.”

Ask people for a Hite story and expect a long pause. Ask people for their impression of Hite, and, whether they view him favorably or not, they almost all give a variation on the same theme.

“He is an incredibly gracious person,” said Wyatt. “He was just always calm and steady.”

That appealed to the people who hired Hite in 2012.

“You wanted someone who was super calm — someone who could just take it,” said Feather Houstoun, who helped select Hite as a member of the SRC.

“It” was the steady stream of scorn and controversy that awaited any incoming superintendent.

Prior to Hite’s arrival, the SRC — a governance board composed of three gubernatorial appointees and two mayoral appointees — had begun a process that would lead to mass school closures.