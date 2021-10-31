Philly school board listening to what people think makes up a new superintendent

The intimate brainstorming yielded pages of traits and priorities that are must-haves for the ideal candidate.

The conversation began with a debate about the desired background of the next superintendent. It ranged from having a public education background, but also a way to connect communities to the business sector.

One of those who felt that way was Morgan Wilson Jr. He said that with a multifaceted approach, the superintendent would be able to have nuanced conversations with everyone. He believes that this would also allow the district to be more forward thinking in its curriculum. Wilson thinks that the district should be introducing new ideas like NFT’s and Bitcoin to students while also being open to reinstating the vocational school model.

In an interview with WHYY News, Wilson said that although he doesn’t have kids in the district, he was born and raised in the city and has a vested interest.

“Philadelphia is my home. I love Philadelphia and I watched the absolute destruction and decline of the Philadelphia school system, and I, just as a citizen, want it to get better,” Wilson said.

Another topic that came up during the discussion was cultural competency. There was a general consensus that having someone from Philadelphia or at least a similar urban environment is the best choice.

They insisted on the individual coming in with a clean background free from controversy.

Several of the listening session attendees expressed their desire in having a Black person running the district. A couple went a step further to say that the ideal candidate is a Black man as the next superintendent.

There was some pushback which led to a related discussion on what other attendees believe is the real issue: a lack of Black male teachers in Philadelphia’s public schools.

Other ideas thrown out, a visionary with good communication skills and a person who could build a relationship with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers while also acting as a disruptor of sorts.

Glen Wilson, a teacher-turned-child welfare worker, again reaffirmed his desire for a Black man to fill the superintendent role. However, he also brought up another hot button issue.

“He should be a voice to advocate changing the way schools are funded, because a major problem is the inequity between urban schools and suburban schools in resources that they have, because of how schools are funded,” Wilson said.