Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and other city and school leaders joined Outlaw to stress the urgency of addressing gun violence, and the need to protect students as they travel to and from school.

“The rise in gun violence in our city in the wake of a pandemic is sickening, particularly when children are endangered, harmed, and sometimes tragically killed,” Kenney said. “This is unacceptable, and my top priority is to combat the scourge of gun violence in our city.”

“In recent weeks, district students were victims of some of the most unsettling acts of gun violence,” said Superintendent William Hite. “A 13-year-old was shot on the way to school. A 17-year-old was shot down a few steps away from the school, leaving school. A 16-year-old was ambushed outside of his home.”

Hite said that while violence is not a new phenomenon, more brazen behavior in and around schools has caused young people to “begin to get worried, traumatized about whether or not it’s safe to travel to and from school.”

In addition to partnering with PPD on the school safety zone program, the School District of Philadelphia is also launching a pilot program that will pay and train trusted community members to help create a safe path to school. The district hopes to start the “Safe Path” initiative at four high schools by the end of the school year.

At the press conference, school leaders called for wide-scale efforts to address gun violence.

“I wish I could promise all my students safe travels, but I can’t,” said Aliya Catanch-Bradley, principal of Mary McLeod Bethune School. Her students and their families “are plagued daily with the gun violence that is out of control in our city and we’re all here to be part of the solution,” she said. “We clearly can’t police our way out. It will take all of us.”