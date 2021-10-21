Philly principals demand more robust response to gun violence near schools

On Monday, a gunman opened fire outside Lincoln High School in Mayfair, critically wounding a 16-year-old boy and killing a 66-year-old with a stray bullet. It was the fourth incidence of gun violence near the front steps of a school this year.

“We are here today united around grief and outrage at the latest shooting outside of a school,” said Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym. “The devastating loss of an innocent bystander, the critical condition right now of a 16-year-old child fighting for their lives, are the latest in a line of shootings that is bringing us together to say, ‘no more.’”

The group urged city leaders to establish school safety zones in communities where violence is most concentrated, with a focus on protecting students during arrival and dismissal.

“We are asking for a safe perimeter to and from schools,” said Robin Cooper, president of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, adding that schools should be safe havens for students.

Leaders also called for more resources to fill staff vacancies across the School District of Philadelphia and more mental health and trauma support for students.

Earlier Wednesday, at a virtual update on the city’s response to gun violence, Philadelphia police shared plans to boost their presence at 25 school zones across the city.

“We will go into full implementation by Monday of next week,” said Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales. He did not identify the zones, but said they were selected because of an increased risk for violence.

At the press conference, Gym said the announcement was “most welcome, but let us be clear — it is too long overdue and our children need more,” including after-school programs and job opportunities.

The principals in attendance shared the impact of gun violence — both directly in front of schools and in the larger community — on their students.

“I think there’s often a misconception around ‘Why can’t kids just walk into the building, sit down and get to work?’” Dunn said. “They can’t walk into the building and sit down and get to work because they had to fight for their lives to even walk into the building, and that should not be their experience.”