‘Gotta walk through violence’: What it means to commute to school after a deadly summer

Monyria Harvey is afraid to go to school.

The 15-year-old will have a roughly hour-long commute between her North Philadelphia neighborhood and her new school, Hill Freedman World Academy near Cedarbrook, where she will start the ninth grade.

She figures her mother will be able to drop her off in the morning, but in the evening she’s on her own.

“My middle school was right up the street from me,” Monyria said. “So, now that my high school is far, I’m going to be scared because I got to catch trains and stuff, buses.”

Monyria will be among the thousands of children and teenagers returning to the classroom in person amid surging gun violence driven partially by youth. Parents, students, and community members worry that the threat of violence may create an obstacle course for students trying to get to school and back.

Monyria, whose interests include sports and poetry, recently graduated from the Paul Laurence Dunbar School in North Philadelphia on Temple University’s campus. The school was only a 15-minute walk from home and with its location on campus, she felt insulated from crime.

“I’m not ready for this,” said Monyria.“It’s frightening. Every day, gotta walk through violence and everything.”

Dwayne Johnson of West Philadelphia is a rising junior at The Workshop School, which is located at Locust and Hanson streets in West Philadelphia. He said he doesn’t worry about bumping into anyone who may have a problem with him, but he is still careful when he travels. He even tries to avoid 52nd Street because it’s “more rowdy,” he said.

“People get misidentified stuff like that,” said the 17-year-old. “I just make sure I’m safe all the time. I just always watch my back. Make sure I get places fast. Make sure I’m not out too long.”

According to city data, there were 2,244 shooting victims in 2020, a 34% increase over 2019. Of the total number of shooting victims last year, 196 were younger than 18 years old. Twenty-five of them were killed.

In 2021, the upward trend is on track to continue. As of Aug. 1, 1,356 people have been shot, surpassing half of last year’s total. And of the 131 people under 18 who had been shot, 24 of the shootings were fatal.