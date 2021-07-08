New SEPTA cards for Philly students; district plan for fall yet to be finalized

SEPTA is updating its system for how Philadelphia students pay for transit to commute to school.

Instead of using a new laminated transpass every week, public school students will pocket a plastic preloaded “Student Fare Card,” similar to SEPTA Key, that they can use the entire year.

The cards are free for 7th-grade students and higher who take the trolley, bus, or subway to school. Students are supposed to only use the cards to travel to and from school, with a max of eight uses per day between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Students can upgrade their card, with a fee, if they use regional rail or if their school schedule is different than the set times.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with SEPTA to ensure that students can safely get to and from schools on a daily basis,” said Superintendent William Hite during a Thursday press conference.