All Pennsylvania K-12 students now have the option to repeat a grade this upcoming school year. But the deadline to apply is right around the corner and many families are unaware of the opportunity.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill — Act 66 — on June 30 in an effort to make up for education gaps stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for families to sign up is July 15.

All students are eligible, even if they met the requirements to move on to their next grade level. Students with disabilities who turned 21 during the 2020-21 school year also have the opportunity to repeat a grade.

In school districts across the commonwealth, many students spent most of the year learning virtually. In Philadelphia, students in lower grades suffered academically, and many high school students, the majority of whom were in virtual school the entire year, missed more class than usual.

So it could be that many families would like to consider the opportunity, but many of them don’t have the information and there’s only one week left to think about it.

Leaving families without clarity of information and time to consider their options often leaves them “feeling powerless,” said Edwin Mayorga, a professor of urban educational policy at Swarthmore College.