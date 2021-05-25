‘It’s just draining’: How the pandemic pushed teens to juggle work and virtual school

Islah Johnson, 18, often arrives to work before her boss. Even through the winter months, she stood outside the restaurant before 10 a.m., waiting to be let in.

“If I’m late, it’s a problem,” she said.

Once inside, through much of this school year, she would wash dishes, cook food, take orders, run the cash register — and, when she could, listen to her virtual classes through headphones on her phone.

Johnson, a Southwest Philadelphia native and senior at Paul Robeson High School, had trouble concentrating on the lessons. It was an exhausting back-and-forth, she said.

When her teacher asked a question, she’d hustle to unmute herself, answer the question, and then go back to work.

“I don’t even know what I do on a daily basis now. All that’s in my head is just work work work work.”

For many people, the pandemic economy has meant less work. Nationally, millions lost jobs. Others dropped out of the workforce to take care of their families. Some retired for COVID safety reasons.

But anecdotally, there’s another group that has leaned into new work opportunities: high school students like Johnson.

Virtual school made multitasking possible, and school leaders say they’ve seen a surge in students working the cash register while streaming virtual classes.

In Philadelphia, the opportunity to work has been especially present. All students in the School District of Philadelphia were remote until March, and most 10th through 12th grade students have spent the entire year without in-person classes.

Johnson, who works six days a week at a restaurant from open to close, started working when her father lost his job early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t leave everything on him,” said Johnson. “I had to do something.”

Her dad was able to find a new job, but she’s continued to help him pay the bills, cover her personal expenses, and send money to their family in Liberia. She puts anything extra in her piggy bank, for the future.

Johnson is also undocumented, and has been paid under the table as she awaits full citizenship. Due to the sensitive nature of her status, WHYY agreed to change her name at her request to protect her identity.