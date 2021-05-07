Philly schools see a rise in teens’ mental health issues related to pandemic, gun violence

The School District of Philadelphia says there are signs that student mental health and well-being are under increasing strain.

District leaders say calls to Philly Hopeline, the crisis hotline launched a year ago, are getting longer due to losses from the pandemic, gun violence, and racial trauma.

The hotline, which offers free mental health services to staff, students, and family members, is staffed by counselors from the Uplift Center for Grieving Children.

Early in the pandemic, most hotline callers expressed feelings of isolation and anxiety, according to Darcy Walker Krause, executive director of the Uplift Center.

Throughout the year, more people called to discuss grief and loss.

“Any death or recent loss, even someone in our community who we’re not close with can impact our grief,” especially, said Krause, “if we’ve already had similar losses.”

Krause cited Philadelphia’s recent surge in gun violence as a problem reverberating through school communities — impacting students both directly and indirectly. To date, there have been 177 homicides, a 35% increase compared to this time in 2020, the deadliest year in the city in three decades.

Nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s been an increase in mental health emergencies and a decline in mental health wellbeing among teenagers since the start of the pandemic.