Gov. Wolf squares off with GOP by firing charter school appeals board members

Legal confusion

There’s confusion over whether the letters sent by Wolf to the CAB members have any legal weight. The CAB canceled its scheduled April meeting, but is set to meet on May 18, according to its website.

Multiple sources told Keystone Crossroads that the governor may not have the authority to remove CAB members before securing replacements. Securing replacements could be difficult right now because of a sprawling political fight that has nothing to do with education policy.

As reported in several outlets, Senate Republicans vowed to block Wolf’s appointment to a state utility commission as retaliation for him placing Pennsylvania in a regional initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wolf’s administration responded by cutting ties with multiple people serving on various state boards beyond their original terms, according to the Center Square. Multiple sources confirmed to Keystone Crossroads that the current dustup over the CAB is tied to the original dispute over climate change.

Lenny McAllister, CEO of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, says education policy has become collateral damage in this larger fight. He blames Wolf for trying to ram through changes to the CAB without bipartisan support.

“His idea of reform is, ‘I’m going to do it my way or no way,’” said McAllister. “That’s a political game. That’s not something that’s going to help families.”

McAllister is among those who believe Wolf’s sudden dismissal of the current CAB members runs foul of the law based on the idea that Wolf can’t dismiss members before having new ones approved. He raised the specter of legal action.

Right now, though, it’s hard to tell what will happen. McAllister and others say they’re unclear whether the dismissed board members will still attempt to meet or vote.

State Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny) says the Wolf administration tried unsuccessfully for years to reach agreement with Republican leaders on new CAB nominees. That stalemate caused the board to languish, she said. The CAB already had vacancies before the administration’s latest maneuver, hampering the board’s ability to rule on certain cases.

“The board was already struggling to do some of its work,” said Williams. “These nominations needed to happen.”

Williams sees the administration’s latest move as a worthwhile attempt to jumpstart the nomination process after years of inaction. She believes the governor does have the right to remove board members serving expired terms.

“Not having a fully functioning board — both before and now — it hurts charter schools, it hurts public schools, it hurts everybody,” Williams said.

The governor’s office did not return requests for comment. A Pennsylvania Department of Education spokesperson said Wolf is “continuously reviewing boards, commissions, and appointments to see what needs to be filled, review expired terms, and refresh gubernatorial appointments.”

There’s at least one pending case around Propel, a charter organization based in Pittsburgh. A pair of charter schools in Philadelphia also said recently they would appeal to the CAB after the school board voted not to renew their contracts.

Correction: A previous version of this article mislocated Hanover Area School District. It’s in Luzerne County, not York.