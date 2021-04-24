Philadelphia school board votes not to renew two Black-led charter schools despite outcry from parents

Members of the Board of Education voted not to renew two Black-led charter schools despite public outcry from parents, ending a long conflicting relationship with the district.

The majority of the board voted to follow the recommendation of a hearing officer to not renew Universal Bluford and Universal Daroff schools. Board members Lisa Salley and Cecelia Thompson voted against the non-renewals.

Attorney Rudy Garcia, whom the school board hired to review the two schools, made a damaging case Thursday for the district to cut its ties.

“I concluded that there were ample grounds for non-renewal for both schools,” Garcia said during his presentation to the board Thursday. He cited low proficiency rates in math, English language arts, and science, among many other concerns about the schools’ financial viability.

“Both had negative margins and low ratios, meaning they had insufficient funds to cover liabilities,” Garcia said. “Both had negative non-restricted fund balances, or rainy day funds that would cover unexpected emergencies.”

Garcia said both schools failed to comply with other applicable laws such as maintaining Pennsylvania child abuse clearances, and state and federal criminal backgrounds, Garcia said. “There were many instances where that information was not in the files. And that has an effect on student safety,” he said.

Garcia noted there were many files missing on student health, dental and immunization safety at the two schools, including meeting violations of the Sunshine Act.

Parents of students who attend Bluford and Daroff testified at Thursday’s board meeting on behalf of the two schools.