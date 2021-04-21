Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, the old armory building in Center City Philadelphia echoed with the sound of basketballs.

Middle-schoolers zigzagged among six temporary hoops, challenging one another to impromptu games of H-O-R-S-E and a dunk contest on a lowered basket.

I can go up and get it.

Stop lying!

I’m lying?

During pre-pandemic times, this kind of scene would play out daily across thousands of blacktops during recess or gym class.

This particular Wednesday, about 10 kids zipped through the mostly empty armory building while coach Randy Butler watched.

“This is a time where they can finally release,” said Butler, a coach with the nonprofit Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

PYB has created a free pandemic pod program where kids can do virtual work during the morning and play ball during the afternoon. It’s a rare platform for normal, social interaction.

That this once-normal thing feels so precious right now raises questions:

What will happen to all the kids who didn’t get this kind of routine, social exposure over the last year? Did they lose something vital? Something that cannot be regained?

“It’s going to be interesting on the tail end of this,” said Butler. “I’m hoping that it’s brighter than what I’m assuming, but it could be a long haul.”

‘We don’t have any analog’

Evidence suggests the last year has taken an emotional toll on young people, but most of the indicators relate to acute distress.

Teens visited the hospital more often for mental health-related emergencies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another study found a spike in suicidal ideation among young people. In a survey of families with young children, about half of parents reported signs of emotional distress in their kids.

Julie Hubbard, a University of Delaware professor who studies peer relations, said her team has a paper under review that includes a survey of 16- and 17-year-olds — again showing that teenagers, on the whole, are “more depressed and more anxious” than they were before the coronavirus struck.

Still uncaptured, however, is the subtle erosion of regular social interaction and what that might mean for children in the long run.

“School is not just a place where they learn academics,” said Hubbard. “It’s how they learn to get along with other kids their same age — how to navigate and negotiate all that.”

The social spaces of online school — a Zoom call here, a chat box there — look a lot different than the hallways, lunchrooms, and playground of in-person school. Researchers insist kids learn a lot when they’re in those normal, social spaces. They learn how to share, follow rules, and solve complex problems.

Over the past year, did kids develop those skills? And what happens if they didn’t?

“How is that going to affect kids’ social and emotional development?” said Hubbard. “We really don’t know. We don’t have any analog to this.”