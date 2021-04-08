Tree House Books is bringing books right to Philadelphia kids with a mobile library.

Tree House Books’ philosophy is straightforward: Books in children’s homes is a measure of future success. Since 2005, the nonprofit has made it its mission to support a new generation of readers and writers in North Philadelphia through literacy programs and book giveaways. They distributed more than 80,000 books in 2019.

“If you have the agency and the autonomy to be able to choose the book that you’re going to be able to read, you’re just more likely to read that book and to engage with that book,” said Tree House Books Executive Director Michael Brix.

But like other people-facing endeavors, Tree House Books had to rethink all its programming during the pandemic. The center adopted virtual read-alongs and craft time, while in-person activities were limited to their equity pods designed to offer safe space and support during virtual learning.

Still, its giving library had to close under the commonwealth’s orders, as did the partner recreation centers which Tree House stocks with books. The work of distributing children’s books became harder. By the end of the year, the organization had given away a total of 50,000 books, representing a dip of 30,000 books from the previous year.

“We started almost immediately trying to think about what were ways that we could continue to fulfill that mission, and maybe even create a program that would outlast the quarantine,” Brix said.