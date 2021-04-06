After more than a year and a half of imagining a new kind of library and collecting Spanish-language books to fill it, a group of Latino South Philadelphia residents launched Philibros — a book-sharing project that aims to promote reading and strengthen solidarity and trust.

Philibros installed its first community-based library last week at Taquitos de Puebla Restaurant in the Ninth Street Market. Still coming are more than 15 wooden libraries on track for arrival to various Mexican-owned business locations throughout South Philly. Participating business include: Tamalex, Kalas Estética, Alma del Mar, Philly Barbacoa, Philatinos Radio, Los Amigos Bakery, Mole Poblano, Cuatro Soles and Morales Taquería.

The wooden bibilio-boxes come to the city as a labor of love from neighbors Reyna Cáserez, Dulce Ramírez, Edgar Ramírez and Carlos José Pérez, who worked together to found the project. Each founder was inspired by their own histories and connection to reading and books.

“Even though I didn’t go to school, reading helped me to know many things. Even with novels you learn history,” said Edgar Ramírez, founder of Philatinos Radio and one of the original leaders of the project.

A local artist painted each box — to give them some fun flair. Each contains 20 to 25 books. The idea is that neighbors can freely pick up a book, read it, and return it to the same box or any of the other boxes throughout the neighborhood.

Reyna Cáserez came to Philadelphia from Hidalgo, Mexico as a teenager. She hopes “to promote reading in Spanish in Philadelphia and its surroundings and unite the Latino community” through Philibros.

For Dulce Ramírez, the most important thing about the little libraries is their potential to help cultivate an ongoing connection to heritage.