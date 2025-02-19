From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A fire Monday tore through United Missionary Baptist Church, destroying the historic North Philadelphia church and exposing its sanctuary to the frigid elements.

Nearby residents woke up Tuesday to cars and power lines weighed down by layers of ice from water used to put out the fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said roughly 80 crew members responded to the “all-hands” fire that was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near the corner of West Thompson and 60th streets. High winds Tuesday made combating the fire “all the more challenging,” said Rachel Cunningham, the department’s communications director.

The fire was under control by around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported by the fire department.