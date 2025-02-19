Historic North Philly church encased in ice after fire destroys building
More than 80 firefighters responded to the all-hands scene Monday at United Missionary Baptist Church, which now sits encased in ice.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A fire Monday tore through United Missionary Baptist Church, destroying the historic North Philadelphia church and exposing its sanctuary to the frigid elements.
Nearby residents woke up Tuesday to cars and power lines weighed down by layers of ice from water used to put out the fire.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said roughly 80 crew members responded to the “all-hands” fire that was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near the corner of West Thompson and 60th streets. High winds Tuesday made combating the fire “all the more challenging,” said Rachel Cunningham, the department’s communications director.
The fire was under control by around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported by the fire department.
“For anyone trying to contact our pastor and church officials, please know they are safe and tending to this tragedy,” the church said in a statement on Facebook. “Please say a prayer for our church building.”
Firefighters were unable to save the 133-year-old church after the roof collapsed, leaving the sanctuary and stained glass windows exposed to the winter elements, according to 6abc.
The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.
According to 6abc, the roof collapsed on the 133-year-old church building, leaving the sanctuary and stained glass windows exposed to the winter elements. Church members were also seen consoling each other after the fire broke out.
Sub-freezing temperatures left the scene covered in ice. According to the fire department, salt trucks for roads and sidewalks were called Monday evening.
An investigation is ongoing and there’s no info on what may have started the fire.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.