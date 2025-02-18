Crews battling massive fire at warehouse in Abington Township, Pa.
The Abington School District, Jenkintown School District, and all private and parochial schools will be closed on Tuesday.
A raging four-alarm fire tore through an industrial complex in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.
The fire broke out around 9:43 p.m. Monday at SPS Technologies, located on the 300 block of Highland Avenue.
The video provided by 6ABC Philadelphia shows heavy flames consuming the property.
Officials said all occupants of the building were located, but as of midnight Tuesday, the fire was still not under control.
Hazmat crews are continuing to monitor air quality in the area. Any residence or business within a one-mile radius of the complex should remain closed until further notice.
The Abington School District, Jenkintown School District, and all private and parochial schools will be closed on Tuesday.
SEPTA says the fire is also impacting service on the Doylestown and Warminster regional rail lines.
Rte Doylestown,Warminster: Service is suspended until further notice due to fire department activity near Glenside Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 18, 2025
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to its website, SPS Technologies manufactures fasteners and other components for aerospace, transportation, racing, farm and industrial markets.
This story was first reported by 6ABC Philadelphia. Stay with WHYY News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.