The eyes of youth justice advocates and others concerned about incarcerated young people are on the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force — a group of lawmakers chosen by Gov. Tom Wolf after allegations of abuse at several youth detention centers across the state — as it prepares to present its policy recommendations.

In the meantime, Philadelphia youth justice advocates who make up the Care, Not Control coalition have some recommendations of their own — and are calling for an end to the practice of youth incarceration for good.

On Saturday, the coalition hosted a day of art and a call for action campaign at the Village of Arts and Humanities in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia to center the young voices of those who will be most affected by the decisions of the task force.

“I believe in second chances. And I believe that a lot of people are not giving second chances. They just see the bad, they don’t really see the good,” said Rodney Gardner, who was formerly incarcerated and is now one of the young people leading the campaign.

The coalition is made up of the Village of Arts and Humanities, the Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project, and the Youth Arts & Self-Empowerment Project, as well as the Juvenile Law Center and a number of youth organizers like

.

Day-of-action events also were planned Saturday in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood and in Harrisburg — centered on a poster campaign designed by artist Symone Salib using the portraits and quotes of previously incarcerated young people.

“So you can take away and really humanize the people that are in it and understand their narrative and where they’re coming from. I think … it can definitely make you change your mind on how we should approach things going forward,” Salib said.