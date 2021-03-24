“People didn’t give a damn about these kids,” Williams said.

When he first heard of the allegations, Williams said, he was filled with frustration and anger. He has noticed history repeat itself far too often, he said, which has led him to the belief that the system is not working.

As a member of the statewide task force, he said institutions need to change.

“And the intent over the last year has been to study how the system is or is not working and provide recommendations to the General Assembly either through policy or legislation that would reform it, change it, and make it better,” Williams said.

But special interest groups are attempting to lean into the work the task force is doing, Williams said.

State Rep. Mike Zabel, a co-chair of the task force, said that in some ways, the allegations now coming to light are a product of the “law and order” era of American politics.

“And those policies are coming home to roost. And now we’re able to see just how disparate the impact of those policies are racially. We’ve also seen that they are not effective at curbing recidivism, they break up families, they deprive us of the workforce, and they cost governments and states and taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” Zabel said. “It’s bad policy on every single level.”

An activist from nearby Chester was at the press conference to support the public defenders and the whistleblowers who alerted the state to the alleged abuses at the Juvenile Detention Center.

“I wanted them to know that I stand with them every step of the way, and that no matter what comes their way … I will be here in support for them. Because it’s all about the children at the end of the day,” said Carol Kazeem, an organizer from Delco Resists, which fights for social justice issues in the region.

Kazeem said the way forward is a move in another direction: Rather than incarcerating children, she believes that alternatives such as mental health resources would be helpful.

Putting children first by employing a trauma-informed approach is how this problem can truly be fixed, according to Kazeem.

Awbrey and Welsh, of the Public Defender’s Office, echoed Kazeem’s sentiment. To them, the system of “control and punishment” is incompatible with children, and “community placements” rather than detention facilities are a better alternative.

Ultimately, accountability was on the minds of those who spoke out Tuesday.

“Those children deserve more than just our apology. They deserve more than just Lima being shut down. They deserve to be made whole. They deserve justice,” said Orians, one of the whistleblowers.