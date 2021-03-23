Days after a young man was murdered on prison grounds, Philadelphia’s union for city correctional officers is calling on Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney to resign, saying she prematurely blamed union members long before a “full, fair, and complete” investigation into the deadly incident.

Shawn Hawes, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, said Carney “does not plan to resign.”

“The matter is under internal investigation and the Commissioner will not assign ‘blame’ to anyone or comment further until that investigation is complete,” said Hawes in an email.

A mayoral spokesperson referred questions to the prisons department.

Police say Rodney Hargrove was shot multiple times at approximately 1:59 a.m. on Thursday inside a parking lot for Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene — roughly an hour after being released from the city jail.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Carney said shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle that followed Hargrove onto prison grounds after pulling up to the SEPTA bus stop where he was waiting for family to pick him up. She said the vehicle was able to pursue Hargrove because a correctional officer had raised the parking arm at the main gate to CFCF.