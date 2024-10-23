A set of lawsuits was filed Wednesday by people who claim they were sexually abused inside Pennsylvania juvenile detention and treatment facilities, making more than 200 people to have launched such cases since May.

The New York-based Levy Konigsberg firm said it filed on behalf of more than 60 people, alleging government-run and private facilities did not protect their clients when they were children.

The latest cases make allegations that date from more than two decades ago until last year.

“Despite the decades separating their experiences, these dozens of survivors experienced disturbingly similar patterns of abuse across the various facilities, evidencing systemic failures at these institutions in protecting children from harm,” the law firm said in a news release.