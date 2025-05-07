From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The head advocacy group for Head Start expressed cautious optimism this week after the White House apparently reversed its plans to eliminate all funding for the early child care program for working families with low incomes.

Head Start remained a part of the proposed 2026 budget made public May 2 by the U.S. Office of Management Budget. The $163 billion budget included a 23% cut in non-defense, discretionary spending from 2025 levels. The Trump administration had previously said it would eliminate funding for the program as part of its budget tightening.

Head Start is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. A HHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

In 2024, the total Head Start budget was $12.2 billion.

“We are of course pleased that Head Start is not on the list for elimination and we recognize that all of our advocacy efforts and all of our work with our legislators must continue,” said Kara McFalls, executive director of the Pennsylvania Head Start Association. “While this is positive and indicates there is potentially some understanding of the value and importance of Head Start and how it shows up in our communities, we recognize that we have no certainty. We will continue our work of advocating and educating the community and our legislators on the importance of Head Start.”

During its 60 years in existence, Head Start has always enjoyed bipartisan support, she said.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia, said in a statement he was pleased that “public pushback” apparently kept cuts to Head Start out of the president’s budget proposal.

“I will remain vigilant and will keep fighting to protect funding for this important program that helps so many children and families in Philadelphia and across the Commonwealth, the same as I have been doing with protecting people’s Social Security benefits from excessive ‘clawbacks’ from the Trump Administration – we’ve had partial success there and we are going to keep fighting!” Evans said.

The congressman will hold a news conference May 16 in Washington, D.C. about Head Start funding with Children First PA.