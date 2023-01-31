Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report

A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning.

The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.

Providing quality education for those in child care settings is vital if for no other reason than because of how many students are affected. The report found 80% of Delaware children live in households where all available parents are employed. “Delaware’s early childhood workforce holds the potential to impact the success and prosperity of the state and its citizens in significant ways,” the report said.