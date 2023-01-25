Delaware students Zoom to Antarctica to learn about penguin research

The team’s research focuses on penguin populations in Antarctica and the availability of their food in a warming world.

The researchers track two different species of tagged penguins — Adélie and gentoo — and assess how ocean weather around the West Antarctic Peninsula impacts the distribution of the krill the penguins eat, and the phytoplankton the krill eat. To do this, the researchers use an autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with sensors.

“We program a mission and have it do its science, while we can either hide from the weather or monitor it closely,” Breece said.

Breece showed the students photos of penguins chilling on glaciers, a leopard seal snoozing on an ice pillow, and researchers at work on a boat. He even gave the students a look at the data the autonomous underwater vehicle produces, showing clouds of krill in a cross section of water.

“We’re really immersed and living in the environment with all these different animals,” Breece said. “It’s really cool.”

“How fast can the penguins swim?” one student asked.

Surprisingly fast, according to Breece.

“The gentoo penguins … they’re the fastest of the penguins near Palmer Station,” he said. “They can swim 22 miles an hour, which is faster than the boats that we have here. So it’s really interesting to have … penguins swimming around the water and you think you’re going pretty [fast, but they] can go faster than you are.”

Another student was curious about Breece’s favorite species of penguin (chinstrap penguins, because “they’re funny”), and another about whether he’d seen a narwhal (yes, narwhals are real — but they live in Arctic waters, not Antarctic).

One student asked whether global warming is affecting the penguins in Antarctica.

The northern edge of the West Antarctic Peninsula, where Breece is stationed, is one of the fastest warming places on earth, he said. There, the population of Adélie penguins is shrinking, because they return to the same place they hatched to raise their chicks, despite the changing environment. But the gentoo penguins are thriving, Breece said, because they like it warmer and are able to migrate and adapt.