At a chemistry lab at the University of Delaware in Newark, chemical engineering PhD candidate Erha Andini is carefully snipping off pieces of my shirt and shoving the slivers into a test tube.

The problem with my shirt, like a lot of clothing these days, is that the fabric is made from several different materials, which come from fossil fuels and are mixed in with cotton. That makes it almost impossible to recycle through a mechanical process.

“Right now, recycling clothes is very challenging because modern garments consist of different types of fibers all interlaced together, and that makes separating them into their pure components to be very challenging,” Andini said.

So, as part of her doctoral work, Andini set out to solve this problem, and her results were recently published in Science Advances.

Less than 1% of clothing worldwide gets recycled. Combined with the rapid machinery of fast fashion, where the global demand for fiber is expected to jump to 149 million tons by 2030, that waste stream will likely grow exponentially. Andini said 90 million tons of textiles are tossed in landfills each year. Textiles are also a significant source of microplastic pollution.

Fossil fuels are the building blocks for synthetic fibers, so demand for those clothes and disposal, especially the burning of textile waste, contributes to global carbon emissions.

“I wanted to solve this problem mainly after learning that so little of our old clothes are recycled back into clothes,” said Andini, who grew up in Indonesia before coming to the U.S. to study. “And I thought that’s very interesting because when you go to stores like H&M, for example, you’ll see on the tags, [it says] made from recycled polyester. But in reality, that’s not the polyester that exists in clothes. It came from plastic bottles.”