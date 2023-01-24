SEPTA gas plant in Nicetown up for permit renewal

As a result, POWER Interfaith, an activist group that focuses on environmental justice and other issues, filed a federal civil rights complaint with the EPA, saying the decision to green light the facility was an example of environmental racism.

More than 90% of residents in the census tract where the facility is located are Black, and in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, more than a third of people live below the poverty line. The neighborhood was already burdened by several other sources of air pollution, POWER’s complaint argued, principally SEPTA’s other operations, like the Midvale Bus Depot. The ZIP code containing the facility has one of the highest childhood asthma hospitalization rates in the city.

“AMS should apply heightened scrutiny to prevent cumulative adverse and disparate impacts on protected populations when making an assessment of an application for an air permit to build and operate a facility such as the Plant that will emit toxic substances in an Environmental Justice Area,” the complaints read. “AMS has failed to do so.”

In 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took up the civil rights complaint filed by POWER against the city of Philadelphia — a rare move for the agency.

Negotiations of an informal resolution agreement between the city and the EPA are currently pending in the case. EPA declined to provide PlanPhilly additional details about the timeline of the negotiations or what a final agreement could contain.

Residents opposed the gas plant because it burns fossil fuels, which contribute to climate change, and because it emits air pollutants including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides, which react to form ozone.

Philadelphia fails EPA ambient air quality standards for ozone, and already did so at the time the city permitted the SEPTA plant. Ozone can make asthma and other respiratory issues worse.

SEPTA and city officials have countered that the natural gas-powered facility actually lowers greenhouse gas emissions, by replacing higher-emissions electricity from the regional power grid. The city has also said the facility has no significant effect on health or the environment.