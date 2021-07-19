Further, he said, the plant will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 40%, a conclusion confirmed by EPA analysis. That’s because the alternative — getting the electricity from the grid — would tap into coal-generated power. O’Neill said SEPTA conducted a cancer-risk analysis that showed minimum risk. Of all the air pollutants evaluated, formaldehyde had the highest risk of four in 1 million, far below the EPA’s own upper limit of 100 per million. And he said SEPTA adjusted its plans based on community input, including additional quarterly air monitoring for nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide.

Environmentalists also lost their appeal of the permit to the city’s Board of License & Inspections Review. The board did not find any of the expert testimony adequate.

“If they meet all the requirements, we are actually obliged to issue those permits,” said O’Neill.

In other words, if it did not issue the permit, the city risked being sued by SEPTA.

Still, the city has never faced racism charges from the EPA before. And it’s an embarrassment to the Kenney administration, which has expressed commitment to both environmental and climate justice. So instead of being subject to an investigation, the city agreed to the EPA’s Informal Resolution Agreement.

What happens now?

In the past, the process didn’t make significant changes because the people who filed the complaints never got to sit down at the table with those who made the decisions, said Amy Laura Cahn, who runs the environmental justice clinic at Vermont Law School. EPA says the remedies vary, but Cahn said they are often procedural, like increased outreach that simply checks a box.

“We want to make sure that those agencies are actually hearing how their decisions are affecting communities,” said Cahn.

Vermont Law School and the law firm Earthjustice litigated a case in which communities in Alabama, Michigan, California, New Mexico, and Texas waited decades for EPA to even respond to their complaints.

“We actually received a favorable finding from the court that found EPA engaged in unreasonable delay in processing these complaints. And yet even in light of that finding, the communities who are parties to that litigation are still struggling,” she said.

But under Biden, there’s a commitment to change, she said.

“We’ve seen from [EPA] Administrator [Michael] Regan a set of commitments to stronger enforcement of environmental laws, but also civil rights laws.”

Cahn said Lilian Dorka, the director of the agency’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office (ECRCO), has committed to engaging with environmental justice communities.

“So,” Cahn said, “the question is when the rubber hits the road, what does that actually look like?”

EPA’s only real enforcement mechanism is to defund the permitting agencies — something it has never done. One way to prevent future complaints is to perform regular compliance reviews that make sure state and local permitting agencies are not discriminating on the basis of race. So far, since Biden took office, ECRCO has not initiated any of those reviews but says it plans to start one by the end of September.

Meanwhile, Paula Paul and Frances Upshaw said, increased outreach alone won’t necessarily right those historic wrongs. They want to see a permitting process that doesn’t just look at one facility, but instead takes all the existing stressors on a community into account, including other sources of pollution.

“The laws were written to corporate advantage,” said Paul. “Laws were never written to our advantage. Because we don’t have the influence or the money that they have, and that’s the way the world has been tilted. It is like an upside-down triangle. We’re holding it up because only a few reap all the benefits. We’re trying to tilt that triangle.”

Since meeting directly with EPA officials, both Paul and Upshaw are optimistic things are changing. But they also want to sit down directly with the people who permitted the plant, something the city says it is willing to do.

“At least get them thinking more about the people,” said Upshaw. “It’s OK to say, ‘This isn’t going to hurt.’ Well, you’re going to say anything that’s going to make me go away. But when my kids have asthma, that’s a whole different story.”

Paul and Upshaw said that for future facilities, they want to see meaningful public participation measured by outcomes. They want air monitor results publicly available. And they want offsets — like more trees in the surrounding neighborhoods and environmental education in local schools.