What researchers are learning about air pollution and the pandemic shutdown

When the pandemic shutdown began in spring 2020, causing a sharp reduction in traffic — and with it, a decrease in nitrogen oxide emissions worldwide — researchers like Sally Ng saw a unique opportunity.

“I always think of air pollutants as a big pot of soup, and many things are reacting together in this big pot,” said Ng, an associate professor at Georgia Tech who studies aerosol chemistry and the health impacts of air pollution. “This opportunity provides us a way to take out one ingredient and look at the consequences on the other pollutants in the atmosphere.”

But air chemistry is complex and nonlinear, she said, so the decrease in a main ingredient for smog or ozone pollution in one place may mean more ozone, or less, or no change at all.

Exposure to nitrogen oxides can cause respiratory illness such as asthma attacks. Another pollutant studied by Ng, particulate matter, refers to tiny particles that can get stuck in your lungs and come from all kinds of things — cars, trucks, buses, power plants, and even cooking. Ground-level ozone and particulate matter worsen respiratory ailments such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

“The pandemic made it clear that traffic is an important source of pollutants for the air that we breathe, and it contributes to other pollutants that are hard to evaluate,” said Ng. “But the fact that we have this data will allow us to understand those interactions better.”

Springtime and the COVID-19 shutdown began simultaneously, creating a pivotal moment for air quality and the scientists who study air pollution. While the coronavirus raged through cities and across the country, air quality researchers were granted the gift of a natural experiment, one that would normally be very difficult to replicate. Ng said the data sets offer new information, but it may be another year before it can all be analyzed.

The Environmental Protection Agency keeps track of both ground-level ozone and particulate matter, specifically PM 2.5. These are the regulated air pollutants caused by the burning of fossil fuels from power plants and cars, as well as industrial sites like chemical plants and refineries.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health measured a 22% drop in nitrogen dioxide and an 18% drop in PM 2.5 in the first month of the shutdown, which it attributes to stay-at-home orders and the drop in vehicle miles traveled, industries closed, airline miles flown, and boat/ship activities. But last spring, the EPA data for the Philadelphia region, which includes Wilmington and Camden, didn’t show a significant change in ozone.