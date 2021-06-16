Fuel spill in Brookhaven, Pa. forces school to go virtual for last week of classes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A major fuel spill in Delaware County is forcing some students to make a big change as the school year winds down.

The odor of the gasoline will keep Coebourn Elementary in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania. closed for the rest of the week, officials announced Tuesday.

Students will now have to finish the last three days of school virtually, according to Penn-Delco School District Superintendent George Steinhoff.

“We understand that once they start the remediation and clean up process, it’s going to push up fumes, winds can shift and we could suddenly have a scenario where the kids just don’t feel well,” Steinhoff said.

Steinhoff said they’re expecting to hold the kindergarten graduation Wednesday morning in one of the municipal buildings across the street from the school.