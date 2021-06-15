From diesel to electric, Philly schools invest in clean transportation

The School District of Philadelphia made its first step Tuesday towards transitioning its bus fleet from diesel to electric with the purchase of five new environmentally-friendly busses for its GreenFutures sustainability plan.

“We’re going to give the children a clean, safe, and comfortable ride,” said Bill Rosetti, fleet manager for the district. “We’re trying to get away from diesel because it’s becoming a thing of the past.”

The district hopes to replace 4% of its bus fleet with electric buses every year. The district currently has 350 buses, eventually they’d like to have a total of 410 vehicles, with 20% electric.

These first five buses, made by the Lion Electric Company, were partly funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, with a $290,000 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant as well as a $468,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Driving PA Forward initiative. That left the district on the hook for another roughly $1 million in cost.

Congressional Democrats are pushing for $25 billion to convert the country’s gasoline and diesel-powered school buses to electric, over a ten-year period. Forty percent of the funds would be devoted to buses for communities of color and lower-income areas across the country.