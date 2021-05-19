President Biden’s plan to fight climate change by investing in critical infrastructure is the shot in the arm our economy needs — but relying on this plan isn’t enough.

Pennsylvania needs to come up with its own comprehensive plan to fund SEPTA and ensure that our future is greener.

The American Jobs Plan would invest more than $2 trillion in essential infrastructure improvements. It would build off his successful American Rescue Plan, which kicked off our economic recovery by getting COVID-19 vaccines in arms and checks in the pockets of millions of Americans.

The plan promises to put millions of people to work in good-paying union jobs — replacing lead pipes that threaten our children’s development, building new charging stations for growing numbers of electric vehicles and installing solar panels and wind turbines to expand access to clean, renewable energy.

And, as President Biden highlighted on his recent visit to Philadelphia’s 30th Street station, it provides billions of dollars to modernize Amtrak and to tackle a decades-long backlog of much needed repairs that hamper SEPTA service.

This infrastructure plan would address record-high unemployment by putting people back to work in ways that strengthen our economy for the long term, while also making it more environmentally sustainable.