New trolleys, safer streets, e-buses: Philly could benefit from Biden’s infrastructure plan

Camille Boggan, Philadelphia resident and transit advocate

The plan is definitely ambitious, although it still allocates a lot of money towards maintaining or expanding car-centric infrastructure while being branded as a climate plan. Over $160 billion is promised to rail and transit (though this doesn’t seem to include anything about high-speed rail), but there’s also $174 billion to encourage electric vehicle use by reducing the price of EVs.

Adding more cars on the road, even if they’re electric, is not the answer to long-term climate resilience. Furthermore, there is only $20 billion promised for safety improvements, with no specifics aside from funding Vision Zero programs. There’s absolutely an opportunity to include explicit interventions or guidelines for improving road safety.

The additional $85 billion for transit agencies after the COVID-19 emergency package will be huge for reversing service cuts and making much-needed upgrades. I hope to see U.S. transit agencies take a closer look at who their consistent riders have been throughout the lockdown periods and use this funding to make a much needed shift away from focusing service on 9-to-5 demand. For those agencies facing severe revenue losses from their commuter rail networks, this could be an opportunity to reform them to function as high-frequency rail, taking advantage of the changes in network demand.

Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

Generally, biking and walking infrastructure is rolled into road and bridge programs. We would like to see the portion of highway funding that’s dedicated to biking and walking be increased. It’s been proven over and over again that there is no other way to incentivize and encourage more people to bike and walk, instead of driving. And so we need to have more funding being dedicated to building protected bike lane networks and off-road trail networks that truly allow people to get from their home all the way to their work or their school safely. That’s number one.

Number two is by building better bicycle and walking infrastructure, whether it’s lanes or sidewalk networks or trail networks, we’re going to increase safety not only for bicyclists and pedestrians, but also for motorists. And that’s going to reduce the kinds of crashes that kill people, by building traffic calming right into the roadway network. So having money be dedicated to Vision Zero is incredibly important and needed to bring down the number of people who are killed every year from around 40,000 down to zero, which is where it really needs to be.

And then third is by prioritizing transit as a mode of transportation that’s going to dramatically change the transportation sector’s impact on climate and by improving systems, modernizing them, expanding their reach to really reach more people and provide more daily life accessibility through transit, that’s really going to change how people move and going forward over the next couple of generations.

Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability

We’re certainly having great conversations with SEPTA, the airport, the ports, DVRPC, School District, Chamber of Commerce, PennDOT, everybody. And the excitement is just palpable that we’re going to be able to, hopefully, take on so much good work, important work, essential work now that the one thing that had always been missing, which was the funding commitments, is hopefully going to be appearing and we’ll be able to back up all the words that have been coming down to all levels of government about infrastructure for so long.