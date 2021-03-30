State Sen. Anthony Williams said talks about Amazon’s interest in the property, a former General Electric plant that encompasses about three full city blocks, began to “heat up” about a month ago.

“We thought it would be appropriate for both to be located there,” said Williams, whose district encompasses the Elmwood Avenue site. “And that we could figure out a way that they could both be appropriately situated in Southwest here and the community would have the benefit.”

Documents from a Civic Design Review presentation depicted the site’s owner — the New York-based Property Exchange Agent LLC — actively showcasing the land for a warehouse or logistics redevelopment in February.

Although the final tenant was not explicitly named in the presentation, an appendix in the meeting minutes includes mention of a representative for Property Exchange Agent LLC describing Amazon’s commitment to eco-friendly development.

A contact for Property Exchange Agent LLC declined to comment.

Vince Thompson, a spokesperson for City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, said Amazon had made a better offer than SEPTA.

“SEPTA was looking at the lot, but Amazon offered more money,” he said.

Thompson suggested SEPTA would instead expand their existing Elmwood Avenue Depot, a facility about two blocks away from the former GE property — although it was unclear how that expansion project would proceed at a site that is currently hemmed in by other development.

SEPTA officials confirmed the site was being considered and assured they would consider the surrounding community before moving forward.

“Wherever we go, we want to fully engage the community in that process,” Kelly said.

The collapsing land deal comes as the agency faces a broader decline in ridership and revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also a setback for what would have been a major first step toward a long-planned overhaul of the trolley network. SEPTA made its first $5.7 million offer on the 6901 Elmwood Ave. site last July, even mulling using eminent domain to secure the land, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.