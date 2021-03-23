Wilmington lawmakers appeal to feds for I-95 cap to reunite the city

The idea for capping the highway has been around for a long time. Most recently, the project was included in former Mayor Jim Baker’s “Vision for Wilmington” plan issued in 2004. The long-range look at how to improve Wilmington over the coming decades included plans for a park and even some buildings on top of the highway between Delaware Ave. and 8th St. That vision never moved beyond the concept stage.

And while the latest effort is still in the idea stage, with no schematics, artist’s conception drawings or price tag drawn up, Dorsey Walker says they’re drawing inspiration from other cities that have had success in similar efforts, including Dallas. That’s where the five-acre Klyde Warren Park was built over top of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway that runs through the downtown.

The Dallas park is not just a physical model for Wilmington, but is also creating the same type of unifying impact and drawing visitors from all walks of life, just like lawmakers from Wilmington want to see here.

The “big dig” project in Boston has also been inspiring for the Wilmington plan. After nearly two decades of construction, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway runs 17 acres through a mile and a half section of the city.

However, unlike the Boston effort, which required a massive tunneling project, I-95 in Wilmington is already below ground level, so it would be much simpler.

“We have the infrastructure in place. We just want to build up, so build back better,” Dorsey Walker said. “We have a golden opportunity to do something great that can last for generations to come.”