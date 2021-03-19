No tax hike in Wilmington budget, but mayor warns of ‘fiscal cliff’

It hasn’t been an easy year for Wilmington’s revenue. As thousands of workers stayed home amid COVID-19 restrictions over the past twelve months, the city’s coffers are coming up short.

Mayor Mike Purzycki presented a plan to fill the coming fiscal year’s $5.6 million shortfall in his annual budget address to members of City Council Thursday evening.

“Obviously, I don’t believe this is the time to raise taxes by 14%, which is what we would need to cover the deficit. Nor do I believe it wise to lay off employees when unemployment itself is a problem for the country’s economy,” he said.

Instead, for the second year in a row, Purzycki will tap Wilmington’s stabilization reserves to make up the gap. While that covers the coming budget year’s deficit for FY 2022, the city could face an even steeper decline in FY 2023.

“Our structural revenue loss projected for next fiscal year, along with increases resulting from contract negotiations, will make balancing the Fiscal Year 2023 budget that much more difficult, and it will be even worse if we are not cautious,” he said, warning councilmembers about adding new programs that will exacerbate the problem.

“When the budget is balanced on its own, there will be a fiscal cliff that this government will have to reckon with. So, be advised when you try to pack the budget with spending, there will be a price to pay, either in future high tax increases or severe layoffs.”

The budget is $8.6 million higher than last year’s, an increase of 5.3%. Purzycki said much of that increase is mandatory, including a more than $3 million increase in debt service. Another $2.6 million increase is due to cost-of-living and step increases required for city workers.

Another $650,000 in extra spending will fund further implementation of Wilmington’s police body camera program.

While holding the line on property taxes, Purzcyki’s plan does call for an increase in water/sewer fees by 3% and stormwater fees by 2%. That combined increase amounts to less than $4 per month for the average city resident, according to the mayor’s office.