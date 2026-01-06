What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The city of Wilmington is partnering with a local nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness to manage the unhoused population currently sleeping in Christina Park.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the state and the city is growing. Nearly 1,600 people are unhoused in Delaware, according to the January 2025 January’s Point in Time count by the nonprofit organization Housing Alliance Delaware. More than 600 reside in Wilmington.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney announced in late October his administration would allow an encampment to remain in the Eastside park, but will ban all other encampments. Friendship House will now assume daily oversight of the area, Carney’s office said. A group spokesperson said 100 tents will be allowed on site.

Friendship House will coordinate infrastructure and services for people living at the park, including helping them access resources such as job training and mental health and addiction counseling. It will also oversee sanitation, public safety and food drop-offs.

“We are proud to support the Christina Park community by creating a welcoming space and connecting individuals to critical resources—from housing and healthcare to employment and recovery,” said Kim Eppehimer, CEO of the nonprofits Friendship House and Limen Recovery + Wellness, in a statement. “Because everyone deserves a place to belong.”