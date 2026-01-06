‘A place to belong’: Wilmington mayor taps local homeless organization to manage unhoused encampment on city’s east side
The Friendship House is a Wilmington community organization that helps homeless residents find stability and resources.
The city of Wilmington is partnering with a local nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness to manage the unhoused population currently sleeping in Christina Park.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in the state and the city is growing. Nearly 1,600 people are unhoused in Delaware, according to the January 2025 January’s Point in Time count by the nonprofit organization Housing Alliance Delaware. More than 600 reside in Wilmington.
Wilmington Mayor John Carney announced in late October his administration would allow an encampment to remain in the Eastside park, but will ban all other encampments. Friendship House will now assume daily oversight of the area, Carney’s office said. A group spokesperson said 100 tents will be allowed on site.
Friendship House will coordinate infrastructure and services for people living at the park, including helping them access resources such as job training and mental health and addiction counseling. It will also oversee sanitation, public safety and food drop-offs.
“We are proud to support the Christina Park community by creating a welcoming space and connecting individuals to critical resources—from housing and healthcare to employment and recovery,” said Kim Eppehimer, CEO of the nonprofits Friendship House and Limen Recovery + Wellness, in a statement. “Because everyone deserves a place to belong.”
The mayor’s office said the community group will work with city agencies and other local organizations to meet the goals of the partnership.
“For decades, Friendship House has served as a trusted partner for countless families throughout our city during some of the most challenging times of their lives,” Carney said in a statement. “This team is experienced in how to best support the most vulnerable and their expertise will allow us to better meet the needs of our unhoused.”
Carney vowed to prioritize addressing homelessness in his first year in office. He has blamed Philadelphia’s efforts to clean up Kensington, an area known for an open-air drug market and homeless encampments, in part for adding to Wilmington’s homeless population.
But housing advocates say recommendations issued last year by a city task force don’t go far enough. People experiencing homelessness and activists say the city needs more shelter beds and affordable housing. Others complain that rules and rent required by some religious organizations drive some to live on the street.
The next Point in Time count of unhoused people in the state is scheduled for Jan. 28-29.
