SEPTA to reopen Somerset Station after repairs with a new police booth, more security

The temporarily closed Somerset Station on the Market Frankford Line could reopen by May — and when riders return, they can expect to see a police presence.

SEPTA General manager Leslie Richards was among the SEPTA officials who met with Kensington community members Friday via Zoom to discuss the details around the temporary closure and reopening of the El station.

The SEPTA top boss told residents the damage to the elevators was not as bad as initially thought and promised the authority will have an exact date for reopening next week. Whenever that is, it is likely construction will still be ongoing.

“We don’t have an exact date, but I can guarantee you it is less than a month that we are talking about right now,” Richards said.

The round-the-clock effort to improve the station will cost more than $1 million, she told Kensington residents. In addition to the elevator repairs, the effort includes a full cleaning of the station — power washing and getting rid of debris, in-depth structural inspection of the entire station, repairs to the stairs throughout the station, painting, and lighting upgrades.

SEPTA also plans to take up such efforts at the next eastbound station, Allegheny, but the agency intends to keep the facility open throughout the repairs.

Transit agency officials said the Philadelphia Department of Health has helped with ongoing cleanup efforts at Somerset and Allegheny stations, both of which sit within the geographic center of the region’s opioid epidemic. Cleanup crews removed 1,600 syringes between the two stations, SEPTA said.