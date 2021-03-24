Station users and SEPTA workers have become increasingly vocal about safety concerns at the station, citing drug use happening there and the growing community of people who are experiencing homelessness and using it as a sheltering place.

But those issues are not isolated to Somerset, and the station’s users shouldn’t have to bear the cost, Kensington residents protesting the closure said.

“We shouldn’t have to get less resources because of unsafe conditions,” Burton said.

Community members marched from Somerset Station to Allegheny Station on Kensington Avenue, explaining they wanted SEPTA officials to understand the safety hazard implicit in asking riders to walk longer distances to ride the train.

“We want people to see and understand the situation that we’re dealing with,” said Bill McKinney, executive director of the New Kensington Community Development Corporation. “We want you to understand this closure is a symptom of a larger situation that needs to be addressed as we move forward.”

SEPTA officials closed the station without offering a specific plan to residents that addresses the conditions, and residents said the authority failed to properly inform the community altogether. A meeting last week ended with many residents feeling like their voices still weren’t being heard.

General Manager Leslie Richards is supposed to meet with community members on Friday, but McKinney said the plan has yet to be confirmed.

“We’re still in a situation where we don’t know what’s going on,” said McKinney. “They should’ve been out here saying, ‘Hey, we got this.’”

Gloria Cartagena, a 26-year resident of Kensington, questioned the timeline of the project.

“Temporary is temporary but sometimes temporary can run into a year,” said Cartagena, also known as Smooches.